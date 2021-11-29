In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 November 2021 10:01 am / 5 comments

The grace period for renewing expired road tax and driving licenses ends on December 31, but the road transport department (JPJ) says that a total of 3.78 million vehicles throughout the country are still running on expired road tax as of mid-November, Bernama reports.

With only a month to go before the end of the leeway, JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli reminded vehicle owners that they should renew their road tax as soon as possible. “For now, they still have a chance to renew their road tax, but after December 31 there will be no more warning or extension of the grace period,” he said.

He said that road tax renewal can be carried out at any JPJ branch or done online, and advised motorists not to wait until the last minute to renew their road tax, as this could cause congestion at JPJ counters.

The leeway for the renewal of road tax and driving licences was announced on June 1. In line with the closure of land transport agencies at the start of the full movement control order (FMCO), the transport ministry had announced that those with their driving license, road tax or vocational license (PSV/GDL) expiring between June 1 to July 31 this year had been given an extension until September 30 to renew the documents.

In September, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced that the deadline had been extended until the end of the year.