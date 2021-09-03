The grace period for expired road tax (LKM) and driving licenses has been extended to December 31, 2021, the transport ministry (MoT) has announced. The original deadline was September 30.
“The MoT acknowledges the feedback and difficulties faced by many recently when attempting to use public services such as those under the JPJ and other agencies during the current Covid-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement, adding that the expired documents will not be subject to enforcement by JPJ and PDRM until December 31.
However, as usual, those with expired road tax must ensure that their vehicles have valid insurance. Your insurance e-cover note must be with you for inspection purposes.
The ministry also announced that JPJ service counters will be back to 100% capacity, including at partners such as Puspakom. Walk-ins will be allowed from September 6 – currently, JPJ services are for those with appointments. Those who want to walk-in will have to be fully vaccinated, and their MySejahtera app must show a low risk status. This also means that from September 6, there will be no more appointment system.
Comments
Damn teruk la. Make everyone go post office in rush, then now say extended. Uturn uturn everywhere.
Imma paying rm500 for car insurance… but 15 times more for Roadtax. My ride is one rare big-engined Offroader.
Damn teruk plenty of ingrates. No extend they demand to extend, give extension they complain why extend. Better just extend to 14th floor.
Woohoo.. Never ending extension
Thank you so much WKS! The only Transport Minister in our history that really works!
Together with KJ, both bestest mentri *2 thumbs up*
If my RT expires on 30th September, and I dont have to renew until 31st December, on 1st Jan 2022, will they pro rate based on the insurance months balance, or it will be renewed from 1st Jan 2022 to 31st Dec 2022?
It is only the grace period for renewal that us extended, and not that there is no need to for roadtax during the grace period.. if you renew your roadtax, it would be backdated from 30 September 2021 for 6 or 12 months as you wish. Why would the government (JPJ) want to lose out on its revenue by giving you a convenience for tax renewal? If you do not renew your insurance on 30 Sepember but only on 1st January 2022, then, you may renew your tax accordingly to expire on 31 December 2022.. in this case, your vehicle does not have te insurance and tax to run on public roads.
28 Nov 2021: “The renewal moratorium for road tax and driving license will be extended until end of March 2022”
Commercial panel van. Require quotation for renewal of the insurance
…….extend, extend, extend, etc.
Maybe during Hari Malaysia, will give 70% discount?
Fickle minded Malaysia enforcement as always. Suddenly can extend the time period. We try to be a good citizen by abiding the rules, rushing to renew road tax, licence. For all you know JPJ will give more discount for those who renew after Sept 6. Buat sakit hati je!