3 September 2021

The grace period for expired road tax (LKM) and driving licenses has been extended to December 31, 2021, the transport ministry (MoT) has announced. The original deadline was September 30.

“The MoT acknowledges the feedback and difficulties faced by many recently when attempting to use public services such as those under the JPJ and other agencies during the current Covid-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement, adding that the expired documents will not be subject to enforcement by JPJ and PDRM until December 31.

However, as usual, those with expired road tax must ensure that their vehicles have valid insurance. Your insurance e-cover note must be with you for inspection purposes.

The ministry also announced that JPJ service counters will be back to 100% capacity, including at partners such as Puspakom. Walk-ins will be allowed from September 6 – currently, JPJ services are for those with appointments. Those who want to walk-in will have to be fully vaccinated, and their MySejahtera app must show a low risk status. This also means that from September 6, there will be no more appointment system.