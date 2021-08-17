In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 August 2021 1:24 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has reiterated that the renewal period of road tax (LKM) and driving licences will not be extended beyond September 30. The department’s director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said that the extension period that had been given (from August 1 to September 30) due to Covid-19 and movement control closures was sufficient for individuals to renew these documents, as Bernama reports.

Zailani said that besides counter services at JPJ outlets (via appointment, which can be made online via these links), renewals can be made at Pos Malaysia branches via appointment and through its MySikap JPJ portal or MyEG online services to avoid congestion at the premises. “For those who are internet-savvy, we encourage them to renew online, and to be physically present at our premises only if necessary,” he said.

According to the department’s renewal records from August 1 to 15, a total of 639,965 renewals were made via its counters, while Pos Malaysia handled 373,805 renewals, MyEG managed 322,231 and Puspakom, 8,400.

Pos Malaysia, which had halted all JPJ transactions during the FMCO and resumed handling them from August 9, has said that it will only handle renewals on an appointment basis, and these can be made online through its Outlet Finder feature on its website or via its mobile application by selecting the state, post office branch and clicking on the link provided. Customers are allowed to book one appointment slot per day, and a maximum of three transactions can be made per appointment.

Meanwhile, MyEG executive director Datuk Raja Munir Shah Raja Mustapha said the company has seen a significant increase in transactions, but said that it is working to ensure that every renewal transaction can be carried out and sent to customers before September 30.