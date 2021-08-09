In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 August 2021 10:36 am / 0 comments

You would have heard by now that your expired road tax (LKM) and driving licence will have to renewed by September 30, as JPJ has announced that there will be no further extension of the grace period given due to Covid-19 and movement control closures.

The department said that one should do the renewals online via the MySikap JPJ portal or through MyEG. JPJ counter service is an option, but it’s on an appointment basis. Post offices nationwide will also resume counter services for JPJ transactions, which was stopped for the FMCO in June.

Pos Malaysia has now confirmed that it will welcome JPJ transactions starting today (August 9), but before you head to your local, note that all JPJ services at post offices nationwide will be on an appointment basis. This means no walk-ins, and you’ll have to secure an appointment slot online before heading there.

To book an appointment slot, go to Pos Malaysia’s Outlet Finder feature on its website (www.pos.com.my) or mobile app. You’ll need to select the state, select the post office branch and click on the link provided. Customers are allowed to book one appointment slot per day, and a maximum of three transactions can be made per appointment.

Sounds like a hassle, but Pos Malaysia says that this this move is to avoid overcrowding during the pandemic. The company reminds people to follow all the SOPs when visiting post offices – face mask, temperature checks, MySejahtera check-in, one-metre physical distancing. This is very important – if you’re feeling unwell, don’t join the rush. In fact, don’t go anywhere.