3 January 2022 6:12 pm

Taking the reins as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Boon Siew Honda Malaysia is Mitsuharu Funase. Funase succeeds Yoshitaka Nakamura who assumes office as CEO of Honda Motorcycle Kenya.

Starting duty on January 1, 2022, Funase was previously Manager of Product Strategy Department, Business Planning Division of Motorcycle Operations Headquarters at Honda Motor in Japan. He brings to Boon Siew Honda extensive experience and knowledge in motorcycle business planning.

“2021 was a year full of challenges but I am pleased to mention, despite all the challenges, Boon Siew Honda achieved a creditable production number and sales,” said Funase in his welcoming speech to Boon Siew Honda staff. Set up in 2008 as a joint venture company between Honda Motor and Oriental Holdings, Boon Siew Honda has been in the Malaysian motorcycle market for over 65 years, since 1957, selling well over five million motorcycles.