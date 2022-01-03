In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Matthew H Tong / 3 January 2022 10:35 am / 0 comments

We’re no strangers to New Year’s resolutions. New year, new me, right? Well, for Koenigsegg, it didn’t explicitly say “new year, new car,” but a teaser released on its Instagram page certainly points in that direction.

The monochromatic photo appears vague, but shows enough skin for it to be identified as a new model. This is followed by the caption: “Dear 2022, here’s our New Year’s resolution – more ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design. Here we go!”

Processing the image in Photoshop proved futile, so there was no way of extracting additional details besides the silhouette. There are, however, familiar design cues such as the CCX-inspired tail lights (the first Koenigsegg model to use an in-house developed engine), subtle Agera-esque rear diffuser, CCR-like front diffuser, and of course, the iconic teardrop-shaped cabin with wrap-around windshield.

The year 2022 also marks the 20th anniversary of the first CC8S delivery, which was the Swedish supercar manufacturer’s first production vehicle. The new hypercar may just be an homage to that, but for now, it’s all up in the air. The question remains, will it be fully electric, or not?

