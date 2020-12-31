In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 31 December 2020 10:31 am / 0 comments

Previously a well-kept secret of 2020, Koenigsegg has now revealed Project Agera RS Refinement, which showcases the flexibility of its aftermarket team. The story goes that in the fall of 2019, an owner of a 2017 Agera RS wanted to include a couple of air vents inspired by the One:1 on the front bonnet of the car.

However, further discussions with the team led to additional upgrades being proposed, so what started out as a rather simple request that should have taken a month to complete ended up becoming a six-month endeavour.

As per the original brief, Koenigsegg fitted additional vents to the car and redesigned the carbon-fibre bonnet in the process. Additional winglets were also added on either side of the front bumper, while a new air scoop similar to the one found on the One:1 is seen on the rear of the car.

Finer details include finishing the bolts, logos, accents and exhaust in jet black to add a “villainous touch.” The rear wing has also been swapped out, with the previous spring-activated setup being replaced with an active unit that can be controlled by the software in the car. On that mention, the cabin gets the same SmartCluster instrument screen found in the Regera, so all available information is available at a glance.

The company stopped short of telling us how much it charged the owner to have these modifications made, but we’re guessing they don’t come cheap. Production of the Agera RS ended back in 2018, with a total of just 25 cars built, each costing USD2.5 million (around RM10 million) when new.