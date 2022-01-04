In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 4 January 2022 2:02 pm / 0 comments

Good news to Penangnites. You’ll get to enjoy free Rapid Penang bus travel for the whole of 2022 with the Pas Mutiara My50, previously known as the Pas Mutiara My30. The free unlimited 30-day travel pass is limited to the first 7,500 applications though, so it’s first come first served.

The Pas Mutiara My50 can be purchased at the Rapid Penang HQ (Lorong Kulit), Weld Quay bus terminal, Komtar bus terminal, Bukit Jambul bus hub, Balik Pulau bus terminal, Bukit Mertajam bus terminal, Kompleks Dato’ Kailan Kepala Batas bus hub and Penang Sentral.

The Pas Mutiara is applicable for Rapid Penang bus services in Penang Island and the mainland, but will not include ferry services, which is not operated by Prasarana.

However, the Penang passenger ferry – the passenger-only fast-boat ferry service that replaced the beloved and iconic (but unreliable) Penang ferry – will remain free of charge for the whole of 2022, as announced in December. The ferry service for pedestrians has been FOC since July 2021.

This means that if you manage to get the free Pas Mutiara My50 every month, you can potentially commute for the entire year on ferry and bus for absolutely nothing.