4 January 2021

As promised, the My30 unlimited travel pass that Klang Valley and Selangor commuters have been enjoying since May 2020 is now available in Penang and Pahang. Only for Malaysian citizens, the cost is RM30 for unlimited rides in 30 days. The first time purchase will cost RM40, including RM5 for registration and the RM5 cost of the card.

The Mutiara My30 pass will be applicable for Rapid Penang bus services in Penang Island and Seberang Prai, but will not include the new ferry service, which is not operated by Prasarana. Over in the East Coast, the Lestari My30 pass will be for Rapid Kuantan buses servicing Kuantan, Pekan and surrounding areas.

“We hope that the ridership for Rapid Penang dan Rapid Kuantan will increase. The benefits of using the My30 pass will be even greater once the journey planning app Pulse is rolled out for Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan in the middle of 2021,” said Rapid Bus CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij.

Launched on December 17, Pulse – which stands for Planning Your Lifestyle Efficiently – covers MRT, LRT, Monorail, BRT-Sunway and Rapid KL buses including MRT feeder buses. With the app, commuters can get the best journey option, status of each service and the estimated time of arrival, based on the real-time location of buses and trains. Other functions include a fare calculator, push notifications, station locations and points of interest, and a ‘contact us’ channel.

The Mutiara My30 pass can be purchased at eight Rapid Penang kiosks – Rapid Penang (Lorong Kulit), Weld Quay bus terminal (Terminal B), Komtar bus terminal, Bukit Jambul bus hub, Balik Pulau bus terminal, Bukit Mertajam bus terminal, Kompleks Dato’ Kailan Kepala Batas bus hub, and Penang Sentral (Level 1).