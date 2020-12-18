In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 18 December 2020 11:05 am / 0 comments

Prasarana has launched the journey planner app Pulse, which stands for Planning Your Lifestyle Efficiently. The app is currently for Rapid KL rail and bus services in the Klang Valley and Selangor, but will expand to include Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan bus services in the middle of 2021.

“The app will be on the Google Play Store next week, and on the Apple App Store before the new year. I hope that city commuters will download and try out the Pulse app, which was designed to be user friendly and easy to use,” said Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who launched the app at the Rapid Rail complex in Subang yesterday.

“With the new app, public transport users can plan their journey better, which helps optimise their time to be more productive. This helps to raise productivity for self, the organisation and overall, the country,” he added.

Besides laying out the best journey option for users, the Pulse app also provides info on the status of each service and the estimated time of arrival (ETA), based on the real-time location of buses and trains. Other functions include a fare calculator, push notifications, station locations and points of interest, and a ‘contact us’ channel.