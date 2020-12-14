In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 14 December 2020 6:47 pm / 0 comments

The My30 unlimited travel pass that Klang Valley and Selangor commuters have been enjoying this year will spread its wings to Penang and Kuantan from January 1, 2021, Prasarana has announced.

The Mutiara My30 pass will be applicable for Rapid Penang bus services in Penang Island and Seberang Prai, but will not include ferry services, which will cease to be operated by Prasarana from January 1. Over in the East Coast, the Lestari My30 pass will be for Rapid Kuantan buses servicing Kuantan, Pekan and surrounding areas.

The RM30 passes are only for Malaysian citizens. Users will be charged RM40 upon application, which includes RM5 for registration and RM5 for the card. Subsequent monthly renewals will be RM30.

For more info, commuters can visit the Rapid Penang service kiosk at the Weld Quay bus hub and the Rapid Kuantan bus hub in the city centre from December 20.