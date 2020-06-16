In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 June 2020 12:56 pm / 0 comments

The My30 unlimited travel pass for all Rapid rail and bus public transport got off to a flying start yesterday with 10,000 subscriptions until noon.

Announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier this month as part of the Penjana economic stimulus plan, the RM30 for 30 days travel pass temporarily replaces the My50 and My100 monthly travel passes. It’s valid from June 15 till December 31, 2020.

Only for Malaysians with MyKad and MyTentera with the Touch n Go function, My30 allows unlimited access to the LRT, MRT, KL Monorail, BRT Rapid KL stage buses and MRT feeder buses in the Klang Valley. This is great value, as previously, only the My100 pass gave full access to Prasarana’s rail and bus network – the My50 was bus-only, excluding the BRT.

Rapid Rail CEO Abdul Hadi Amran said first-time users will first need to register and activate their passes at the counter. “For first-time users, they will have to pay RM35 for the My30 pass. This is only for the first time and not for renewal. The RM5 is needed to active the pass function. The My30 will be activated the moment it touches the entrance gate at every station. Its renewal can be done seven days before or after its expiry date,” he told Bernama.

“It (My30) will not affect the existing Touch n Go in your identity card because the code used is different. Counters at the stations can whether your MyKad has Touch n Go facilities or not,” Abdul Hadi said.

The My30 pass can be purchased at customer service offices at all LRT, MRT, BRT and Monorail stations; as well as five bus hubs at Pasar Seni, Seksyen 2 (Shah Alam), Sri Nilam, Greenwood and Terminal Kajang.