4 January 2022

Perodua recently announced its sales performance for 2021, which saw a total of 190,291 vehicles being delivered to customers. Though shy of its revised target of 200,000 units, the carmaker continues to maintain its top spot despite the impact of Covid-19, the semiconductor chip supply disruption and the recent floods that affected production.

While the Myvi was the company’s best-selling model last year with 47,525 units sold, the Axia and Bezza also deserve praise for dominating the A-segment. Together, sales of the the hatchback and sedan totalled 85,778 units, which made up 45% of Perodua’s total sales in 2021.

Individually, 43,080 units of the Axia were sold last year, making it the second best-selling model in Perodua’s portfolio last year. The current Axia still has no discernible rivals and has remain unchanged since being revamped back in September 2019.

As for the Bezza, it is the company’s third best-seller with 42,698 units delivered to customers in 2021. The sedan received a facelift in January 2020 and its closest rival is the Proton Saga that was updated a year prior. With its 2021 sales figure, the Bezza comfortably sits at the top of the A-segment sedan market ahead of the Saga, which saw 42,627 units delivered, although that figure also accounts for CKD packs exported out of the country.