5 January 2022

The ceiling price of Euro 5 B7 diesel in Malaysia is now 20 sen more per litre than regular diesel (Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends). This is an increase from the 10 sen per litre that has been the norm for quite a while, and a check with several fuel providers in the country, including Petronas, Shell, Caltex, Petron, BHPetrol, confirms this.

Essentially, you’ll now be paying 20 sen more per litre if you pump Euro 5 B7 compared to regular diesel. As an example, if regular diesel is priced at RM2.00 per litre, the premium diesel blend will now be at RM2.20 per litre instead of RM2.10 per litre following the previous price ceiling.

It should be noted that regular diesel has a ceiling price of RM2.15 per litre (just like how RON 95 petrol is pegged at RM2.05 per litre – it can go lower based on market price, but no higher), making the Euro 5 B7 diesel priced at RM2.35 per litre, as it is now.

This price revision seems to have been put in place prior to the latest fuel pricing update (January 6-12, 2022) – possibly when we entered 2022 – as certain fuel providers already have the new pricing on their websites.