In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 5 January 2022 5:27 pm / 0 comments

It is now time once again for the weekly fuel pricing update, with the ministry of finance having announced the fuels’ retail prices for the coming week of January 6 to 12, 2022.

The latest price adjustment sees RON 97 petrol climb three sen to RM3.03 per litre, from last week’s rate of RM3.00 per litre. RON 95 petrol continues to be priced at its ceiling of RM2.05 per litre, which was set by the government in February 2021.

There’s one more change this time around. The ceiling price for the B7 blend of Euro 5 diesel has now been lifted by 10 sen, to 20 sen above the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends – which are pegged at RM2.15 per litre – therefore Euro 5 B7 diesel is now priced at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 12, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the second edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 156th since the system was introduced in 2019.