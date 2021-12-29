In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 29 December 2021 5:16 pm / 0 comments

It’s time again for the weekly fuel pricing update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of December 30 to January 5, 2022.

The price of RON 97 petrol has swung back up again, going up by one sen to RM3.00 per litre (RM2.99 last week). Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February this year.

There’s no change to the price of diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining fixed at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – stays at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 5, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. Given that there are more days from next month in the weekly count, this counts as the first edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 155th in total since its introduction in 2019.