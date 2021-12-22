In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 22 December 2021 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Time once again for the weekly fuel pricing update, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of December 23 to 29.

The price of RON 97 petrol has been adjusted once more, this time downwards, with the price dropping by one sen to RM2.99 (RM3.00 per litre last week). No change to that of RON 95 petrol, the fuel remaining at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February this year.

The same applies to diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – remains priced at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 29, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 51st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 154th in total since its introduction in 2019.