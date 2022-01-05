In Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Danny Tan / 5 January 2022 10:41 am / 0 comments

Zeekr, Geely’s new premium electric brand, will collaborate with Intel subsidiary Mobileye to expand their strategic technology partnership, with a goal to deliver the world’s first consumer autonomous vehicles with Level 4 capabilities by 2024.

Geely says that this partnership builds on over 35 years of automotive R&D and manufacturing expertise, as well as Zeekr’s ambition to provide an industry leading autonomous driving solution. The vehicle will use Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) true redundant braking, steering and power.

Under the Open EyeQ concept, 6xEyeQ5 system-on-chips (SoCs) will power an integration of Zeekr’s proprietary software technologies together with Mobileye True Redundancy sensing, Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS)-based driving policy and a new open collaboration model on REM mapping technology, Geely says.

Zeekr and Mobileye’s new collaboration expands on the companies’ long-term strategic technology partnership, which includes the development of ADAS with enhanced capabilities for Zeekr models. The joint efforts are supported by open collaboration with technologies including REM, as Zeekr and Mobileye work toward achieving a “safer and more sophisticated future on the roads”.

“Mobileye has been a strategic partner to our mission of delivering lifestyle vehicles fit for a more sustainable and autonomous future of transportation. Our partnership supports Zeekr and Mobileye’s shared ambitions for leading the global ADAS and AV industry. Zeekr welcomes open collaboration that enables the integration of technological expertise to create a more sophisticated autonomous mobility experience for our customers,” said Andy An, CEO of Zeekr Intelligent Technology.

“The broadening scope of our partnership reflects just how closely Mobileye and Zeekr are aligned on the vision for future mobility. Zeekr’s confidence in Mobileye as a technology partner demonstrates our ability to execute against joint goals and further solidify our industry leadership,” said Prof Ammon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye.

Based in Ningbo and founded in early 2021 as a “global technology-mobility brand with design and engineering capabilities in Sweden”, Zeekr’s first model – the shooting brake-shaped 001 EV – was introduced in April 2021, with deliveries starting in October of last year.

The Zeekr 001 can be had in two powertrain configurations, both using the same 200 kW (272 PS) and 384 Nm electric motor. The rear-wheel-drive single-motor version does the 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model doubles up the power and torque (544 PS/768 Nm) for a sprint time of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed exceeding 200 km/h.

As for battery size, it’s a choice between 86 and 100 kWh. However, the smaller pack is only available on the AWD model, delivering a 526 km range on the NEDC cycle. The 100 kWh battery is good for a claimed 606 km range with AWD and 712 km in RWD form. The 001 only accepts up to 7 kW of AC power for home charging, although DC fast charging at up to 360 kW is available. The latter adds up to 120 km of range in just five minutes. More on the Zeekr 001 here.

Geely also recently announced a collaboration between Zeekr and Alphabet’s Waymo for the development of a new electric autonomous ride-hailing vehicle – more on that one here.

