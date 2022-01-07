In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 7 January 2022 10:08 am / 0 comments

Roslan Abdullah

Proton has announced the appointment of Roslan Abdullah as its new deputy CEO, effective from January 1, 2022. Previously, Roslan held the roles of vice president, sales and marketing for Proton as well as CEO of Proton Edar since June 1, 2020.

With over three decades of experience in the automotive sector, Roslan has served at Modenas, Isuzu Hicom Malaysia as well as the Honda Malaysia, the last of which saw him as president and CEO of the company. He is also a finance and accountancy degree holder from the University of Brighton, United Kingdom.

“Roslan Abdullah has played a key role in supporting the leadership of Proton and guiding the overall management of the business, particularly by strengthening the sales and marketing functions. I am confident we will be able to form a strong partnership to lead the company to greater heights,” said Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.

Datuk Radzaif Mohamed

Roslan succeeds the long-serving Datuk Radzaif Mohamed, who retired as deputy CEO on December 31, 2021 after being in the role since April 1, 2016. In an official release, Proton thanked Radzaif for his service and said he was instrumental in overseeing the eventual partnership between DRB-Hicom and Zhejiang Geely Holding (Geely), which paved the way for the company to reach its current position in the automotive industry today.

“Proton would like to place on record our appreciation to Datuk Radzaif Mohamed for his invaluable contribution and unwavering commitment towards our success. The importance of getting it right in the early days of the partnership with Geely has been critical towards the company’s turnaround thus far and his leadership during this period was invaluable,” added Li.