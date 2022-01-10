In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 January 2022 10:39 am / 2 comments

On December 30, to cushion the losses suffered by motorists whose vehicles were damaged by the recent floods, the government announced the provision of RM1,000 voucher that can be used for the repair of a private vehicle or towards the replacement of a vehicle deemed as a ‘total loss’.

Further details of this aid have been revealed by finance minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. Via a statement, he said that the voucher will be provided to all Malaysians eligible for the aid, which is being distributed as part of the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid initiative.

The discount voucher is applicable for use with all privately-owned cars, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and window vans, but must be redeemed via service centres of the 19 automotive companies participating in the scheme.

The car companies involved in the assistance scheme are Proton, Perodua, Tan Chong Motors (Nissan), UMW Toyota Motor, Honda Malaysia, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, Volvo Car Malaysia, TC Euro Cars (Renault), Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, BMW Malaysia, Sime Darby Motor Group (Ford, Hyundai etc), Bermaz (Mazda, Peugeot, and Kia), Motor Image (Subaru) and Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia.

As for motorcycles, the companies involved in the scheme are Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, Boon Siew Honda, Modenas, Mofaz Motorsikal and KMSB Motors (Suzuki).

Zafrul said that vehicle owners need not make any application to benefit from the discount, and that owners of vehicles damaged as a result of flooding can just redeem the voucher at service centres or at authorised dealers of the companies involved in the scheme.

He said the cost reduction will apply directly to the overall repair or replacement costs, and would be reflected through the invoice issued by the service centre or authorised dealer. He added that the validity for the discount voucher was until March 31, and advised affected motorists to utilise the voucher before then to avoid any inconvenience.