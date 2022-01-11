In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 11 January 2022 12:13 pm / 1 comment

Pricing for the 2022 Mazda 2 sedan and hatchback has been revealed, with four petrol variants and one diesel variant on offer for this model year. Along with the release of prices, the 2022 model year for the B-segment model also sees the discontinuation of the 1.3 S petrol and 1.5 XD diesel variants from previously.

For the 2022 model-year in Thailand, engine choices are of a 1,299 cc Skyactiv-G petrol engine producing 93 hp at 5,800 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, along with a 1,499 cc Skyactiv-D turbodiesel with 105 hp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm from 1,500 – 2,500 rpm.

Both engines drive the front wheels, and a six-speed automatic is standard across the board. Suspension continues to the MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam setup at the back, with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Both sedan and hatchback versions are priced the same across variants, and the Thailand-market range starts with the 1.3 E priced at 546,600 baht (RM68,274).

According to Headlight Magazine, revisions to the entry-level variant include black and grey seat fabric, the addition of a seat belt warning for the rear occupants, and the addition of two exterior paint finishes; Platinum Quartz Beige, for both sedan and hatchback bodystyles, and Polymetal Grey for the sedan, previously exclusive to the hatchback.

The next trim level up is the 1.3 C, which also gains the rear occupant seat belt warning, Platinum Quartz Beige exterior paint for both hatchback and sedan as well as Polymetal Grey for the sedan; pricing for the 1.3 C variant climbs 3,000 baht to 599,000 baht (RM74,968).

Further along the Mazda 2 model range in Thailand this year, the 1.3 S has been discontinued, which brings us to the 1.3 S Leather. As the name suggests, this adds leather upholstery in black, and here the driver’s seat gains six-way electric adjustment, as well as a memory function to recall two pre-set positions.

Building upon the rear seatbelt warning and exterior colour additions, here the 1.3 S Leather also gains wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along a wireless phone charger. The added equipment tacks on an additional 11,000 baht to the price, now registering at 659,000 baht (RM82,571).

The top petrol variant, the 1.3 SP gains similar equipment updates, and is priced at 690,000 baht (RM86,447). The 1.5 XDL is now the sole diesel variant in the Thai-market Mazda 2 range, with the discontinuation of the 1.5 XD, and is now also priced at the top of the line-up at 799,000 baht (RM100,032).

Here, the top diesel variant of the sedan and hatchback gains 16-inch alloy wheels in black (upsized from the 15-inch units of other variants), and is otherwise identical to the petrol 1.3 S Leather and 1.3 SP variants in its equipment updates.

This means that inside are black leather upholstery, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory for two seat positions, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along a wireless phone charger as well as the Platinum Quartz Beige exterior paint for both hatchback and sedan as well as Polymetal Grey for the sedan.

GALLERY: 2021 Mazda 2, Japan-market