11 January 2022

Proton says that it has resumed production of the X70 SUV, which was halted following the recent floods. While the automaker was not directly affected, some of its vendors were, causing a disruption in component supply and production schedules. Today, the automaker said the X70 began rolling down the assembly line in Tanjung Malim for the first time this year.

The continuation of build for the X70 follows on that of the X50, which resumed production last week, on January 4. While it’s not all in the clear yet with regards to the supply chain, which is likely to take a while to stabilise, the company said that the resumption of build was a step forward towards getting things back on an even keel.

“The disruption caused by the floods hit our vendor community hard and affected production schedules. Proton is working together with them to quickly restore supply lines, but it’s a painstaking and time-consuming process. The resumption of X70 production is the next step in our progress, as we seek to get back to assembling all our models in the shortest possible time” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

To help expedite recovery efforts, Proton staff volunteered to assist in clean-up operations at several supplier facilities. They also lent a helping hand to fellow staffers whose homes were damaged by flood waters.

“The floods affected the livelihoods and homes of many families in Proton’s local community, but it was during these trying times that our sense of responsibility came to the fore and we stepped forward to help anyone we could. The quick restart of production means we will have more stock to fulfil orders from our customers, so we are looking forward to having a great start to 2022” Roslan added.