In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 13 January 2022 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Good news for commuters who rely on the KTM Komuter for daily transport. KTMB has announced the revival of the Limited Stop train service, which will start next Monday, December 17.

The Limited Stop train is limited to one service in the morning from Seremban to Sentul, and one evening service from the city back to Seremban. The morning train departs Seremban station at at 6.30 am, and it will take around one and a half hours to KL Sentral (8am), before reaching Sentul at 8.18 am. The return trip departs Sentul station at 5.38 pm in the evening, and is scheduled to reach Seremban at 7.29 pm.

Click to enlarge

The service is called Limited Stop because the train will only stop at nine stations, and will skip other stations outside of these major stops. Besides Seremban and Sentul, the other stations are Nilai, Kajang, Bandar Tasik Selatan, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, Bank Negara and Putra.

Without stopping at every station, the journey will be faster. If you’re thinking that the Limited Stop train is slower than previous versions, you’re probably right, but the KTM Komuter has been affected by the Klang Valley Double Tracking project for some time now. Get the MyRailtime 2.0 app for the latest KTM train schedules.