17 January 2022

The road transport department (JPJ) has collected RM 4.004 billion in revenue in 2021, of which RM2.79 billion or 70% has been from road tax renewals, followed by RM521.1 million or 13% from driver’s license renewals, JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

From the total revenue collected by the JPJ last year, RM71.2 million or 1.78% was from the payment of traffic summonses, which is from the payment for 507,956 summonses out of the 1,039,612 summonses issued in total, Zailani said in a speech today.

In terms of other revenue streams in 2021, the JPJ has also collected RM204 million from the sales of 117 special and regular state runs of number plates, or approximately RM1.7 million for every number plate series released last year. This, too represents an increase over the RM177 million collected from 130 runs of number plates, which acquired RM1.3 million for each series of number plates released in 2020.

The total number of registered vehicles in Malaysia has reached 33.1 million units, which represents an increase of 800,000 units compared to 2020. Meanwhile, the number of license holders has increased by 5.1% to a total of 16.2 million motor vehicle license holders, compared to 15.8 million in 2020.

“In the era of Industry 4.0, along with the transition from 4G to 5G, JPJ is exploring all avenues to ensure the consistency of not just the government’s revenue streams every year, but also the delivery of of services to customers at an optimum level,” said Zailani.

For the coming year, the JPJ aims to achieve RM4.12 billion in revenue for 2022, and to that end the road transport department has received from the government, via the ministry of finance, an allocation of 100 additional kiosks at all JPJ branches throughout Peninsular Malaysia. For mobile facilities, the government has also allocated 20 JPJ mobile vans for the department at state level.