3 January 2022

A total of 8.6 million traffic summonses were settled during the discount period that was launched earlier last month, Bernama has reported. According to inspect-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, this proved that the 80% traffic summons discount was well-received by the public, considering that 12.2 million summonses were settled through 2021.

“This showed that the public really took advantage of the discount offer to settle their outstanding summonses,” the Acryl Sani said. There would be no further plans to extend the offer of a discounted summons rate, because the number of people paying for their summonses at traffic payment counters nationwide had reduced by the end of December, the IGP added.

Initially, the summonses were to be paid at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from December 9 to 12, this was subsequently extended to December 31, as well as to allow payment of the fines at all contingent and district police headquarters as well as through the MyBayar Saman online portal.

The announcement of the discounted summons rate saw an overwhelming response at payment counters and thus made it difficult for standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be observed, which forced police to close the payment counters at the KLCC location. Initially, the online route struggled to fare better, as the MyBayar Saman portal and JPJ MySIKAP system were hit by high website traffic.

As of December 13, four days since the summons discount commenced, a total of 2.3 million summonses worth RM109 million had been settled. The discount was not applicable for summonses on non-compoundable offences, such as accidents, overtaking on a double line, using the emergency lane, running a red light and overtaking dangerously.