In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 December 2021 9:56 am / 0 comments

Those who didn’t manage to settle their outstanding summons during the limited-time discount programme need not worry they missed out on the 80% discount offered by the police for these. That’s because the cops announced yesterday that the discount period has been extended to December 31, The Star reports.

According to the inspector-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, the public will be able to settle their outstanding summons at a discount until the end of the month. “Our rationale for extending the discount period is to avoid crowding and a last-minute rush at these traffic counters,” he said.

The decision to allow the public to pay for summons at all contingent and district police HQs across the country as well as online via the MyBayar Saman portal was also for this reason.

He said that the overwhelming response at the police payment counter last Friday during the 100-day Malaysian Family Aspirations exhibition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) made it difficult to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs), forcing police to close the counters that day.

He added that the police understood that many people were facing hard times due to the pandemic, which was why the discount was being offered. He revealed that since December 9, a total of 2.3 million summonses worth RM109 million had already been settled.

Take note that the discount is not applicable for summonses pertaining to non-compoundable offences, including accidents, overtaking on a double line, using the emergency lane, running a red light and overtaking dangerously. Also, don’t do the Malaysian thing and wait until December 30 to pay.