19 January 2022

AirAsia Group has set its sights to become the largest food delivery and ride-hailing company in Asia. According to a report by The Edge, CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes is confident that AirAsia Food and its “super app” can form one of the biggest online travel agencies in Asia.

This is on the back of the successful acquisition of local online food delivery platform, Delivereat. “When (I started) AirAsia, I always wondered if we can become the biggest airline, and we did. We are the fourth biggest airline in Asia… We started with only two planes, 200,000 passengers, and now we have grown to 90 million passengers,” Fernandes said.

“So I sit back and think, can we become the biggest food delivery company and ride hailing company? Today, I officially say, I think we can… I think we’d go out there and (outgrow) existing competitors the same way we outgrew other airlines,” he added. AirAsia is currently being traded at 58 sen a share on the KLSE (as of 10 am).

Fernandes said the app’s full range of services will also be rolled out to Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines in the near future. Now with a bigger team, the CEO said the group is “truly excited” about the new partnership, as it supports the group’s strategy to continue serving the underserved and become the best value delivery company in ASEAN.

In August last year, AirAsia’s digital logistics venture Teleport fully acquired Delivereat for US$9.8 million (RM41 million) to strengthen its delivery service in the country. Fernandes said he was impressed with Delivereat’s ability to stand on its own, maintaining sustainability with its operations and offering business and employment platform to the community.