In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2022 5:05 pm / 2 comments

AirAsia Ride, an e-hailing service in Malaysia, has introduced a new service called LadiesONLY, which is the first of several upcoming communities that will be part of the platform’s Community Drivers feature.

The LadiesONLY service provides female passengers with the option to ride with female drivers, and vice versa – drivers can also choose to only pick up female passengers. This is all selectable through the AirAsia Super App, and drivers using the feature have the right to reject request from male passengers without affecting their rank. It should be noted that LadiesONLY fares are slightly higher than the regular category.

To support female drivers without prior e-hailing experience or e-hailing licences, the company is offering benefits worth up to RM400 such as fee exemptions for public service vehicle (PSV) learning courses and exames as well as free medical check-ups. Meanwhile, active and new female AirAsia Ride drivers will receive a dashboard camera – applications can be online or through the Super App.

“We understand that passengers of AirAsia Ride have different needs, and we are confident that the Community Drivers feature, starting with LadiesONLY rides will appeal to our existing AirAsia Ride users and attract new ones. We are looking forward to welcoming our millionth passenger soon as we add more Community Drivers categories on our ride-hailing platform,” said Amanda Woo, CEO of AirAsia Super App.

“We are happy to launch our LadiesONLY community today as a kickstart towards the Community Driver feature on AirAsia Ride creating a better and more comfortable ride for our female passengers and drivers alike,” commented Lim Chiew Shan, regional CEO of AirAsia Ride.

“Our new Community Drivers feature gives a fresh twist to your everyday commute. Whether you need to rush somewhere, looking to spice up a long ride back to the office, need someone to drive your car for you or just want to enjoy a quiet ride home after a long day, AirAsia Ride has you covered. Be on the lookout for the many new exciting features the next time you open the AirAsia Super App to book an AirAsia Ride!” he added.

In conjunction with the recent International Women’s Day, AirAsia Ride will donate all proceeds (excluding driver’s commission fee) from LadiesONLY rides between March 8 and April 7 this year to the women communities in need through the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO).