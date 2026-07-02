PM Anwar Ibrahim to launch Teksi Madani national renewed taxi programme tomorrow – new Proton taxi?

In Cars, Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / July 2 2026 4:30 pm

The Malaysian transport ministry has just posted this on Facebook – what exactly could prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim be launching tomorrow at Merdeka Square?

Proton is listed as a strategic partner and AirAsia Ride as a collaboration partner. Could it be a new Proton taxi (Saga MC3? S70?) or is it some sort of overhaul of the Malaysian taxi system? Guess we’ll know for sure tomorrow.

The transport ministry says the launch will be streamed live on its social media platforms, although no timing is given.

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