MV15 ownership transfer report now valid for 120 days

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 2 2026 4:00 pm

Puspakom has revealed on Facebook that following a transport ministry directive, the MV15 (previously known as B5) private vehicle ownership transfer inspection report is now valid for 120 days, doubled from 60 previously. This took effect yesterday (July 1).

“Puspakom welcomes and supports the implementation of this Malaysian transport ministry directive to ease matters for customers. Customers are advised to plan and complete the ownership transfer within the specified validity period,” Puspakom said in a Facebook post.

So if you are selling your car (or handing it down to a family member), you now have twice the time to carry out your ownership transfer after completing the inspection. Here’s a brief guide if you’re new to this.

Carro MV15 inspection centre in Kajang

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