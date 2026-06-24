Puspakom recruiting 100 vehicle examiners this year

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 24 2026 11:23 am

Puspakom has announced a nationwide recruitment drive to hire 100 new vehicle examiners (VEs) in 2026.

The vehicle inspection company says that demand for timely vehicle inspections remains strong, driven by sustained ownership of commercial and private vehicles, evolving regulatory requirements and rising public expectations for safety and service quality. The additional VEs will ‘help reduce waiting times, extend operating resilience during peak periods, and support new service innovations rolling out this year’.

To support the recruitment effort, 23 candidates are currently undergoing the Vehicle Examiner Intensive Programme (VEIP), a structured training and certification programme designed to develop competent and professional VEs before they are deployed across Puspakom branches and Mobile Truck Services (MTS) nationwide.

“This recruitment is an investment in people, safety, and service. By welcoming 100 new VEs, we are creating technical jobs for Malaysians while strengthening our core mission: ensuring vehicles on our roads meet stringent safety and environmental standards. In uncertain times, we are choosing to build capability where it matters most,” said said Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman.

“Vehicle and road safety is a shared responsibility. Our examiners are frontline guardians who help keep families, fleets, and other road users safe. Strengthening our workforce ensures faster, more consistent inspections and a better experience for customers, without compromising on standards,” he added.

Successful candidates will undergo comprehensive training at Puspakom’s accredited facilities, covering inspection protocols, advanced diagnostic equipment, regulatory compliance, customer experience and ethics. The new positions will be distributed nationwide, aligning resources with local demand patterns.

Participants undergo comprehensive assessments covering both theoretical knowledge and practical competencies before they can be certified and appointed as VEs. Candidates are evaluated based on technical automotive knowledge, professional conduct, integrity, attitude and their ability to perform inspection duties in accordance with established standards, Puspakom says.

To encourage greater participation, all programme-related expenses are borne by Puspakom, including pre-employment medical examinations, flight tickets for trainees from East Malaysia and a monthly trainee allowance of RM750 throughout the training period. Successful candidates from both Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia will be offered positions as full-time VEs upon completion of the programme.

Since its introduction in 2019, nearly 500 trainees have successfully completed the VEIP and have since been deployed across Puspakom’s nationwide network of branches and MTS. If you know anyone who might be interested, open interview sessions for prospective VEs are conducted every Wednesday (business days only) at Puspakom branches nationwide. More info can be found at Puspakom’s website.

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