Puspakom extends operations to Saturdays this month – June 13, 20 and 27; 27 branches nationwide involved

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 10 2026 11:18 am

It’s not that easy to send your vehicle for inspection on working days, so Puspakom has been extending operations to Saturdays of late, and there are three extra days this month.

The extended operations – which is scheduled for June 13 (this week), 20 and 27 – is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.

This time, a total of 27 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via GiCheck before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.

Central

Wangsa Maju

Cheras

Taman Bukit Maluri

Shah Alam

Padang Jawa

Glenmarie

Banting

Bangi

Pandan Mewah

Batu Caves

Sungai Besar

North

Alor Setar

Sungai Petani

Mak Mandin (Penang)

Teluk Kumbar

Gopeng

Taiping

South

Seremban

Alor Gajah

Johor Bahru

Senai

Pasir Gudang

Kluang

East Coast

Kuantan

Kota Bharu

East Malaysia

Kota Kinabalu

Kota Samarahan

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