Puspakom extends operations to Saturdays this month – June 13, 20 and 27; 27 branches nationwide involved

It’s not that easy to send your vehicle for inspection on working days, so Puspakom has been extending operations to Saturdays of late, and there are three extra days this month.
The extended operations – which is scheduled for June 13 (this week), 20 and 27 – is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.
This time, a total of 27 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via GiCheck before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.
Central
- Wangsa Maju
- Cheras
- Taman Bukit Maluri
- Shah Alam
- Padang Jawa
- Glenmarie
- Banting
- Bangi
- Pandan Mewah
- Batu Caves
- Sungai Besar
North
- Alor Setar
- Sungai Petani
- Mak Mandin (Penang)
- Teluk Kumbar
- Gopeng
- Taiping
South
- Seremban
- Alor Gajah
- Johor Bahru
- Senai
- Pasir Gudang
- Kluang
East Coast
- Kuantan
- Kota Bharu
East Malaysia
- Kota Kinabalu
- Kota Samarahan
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