MV15 (B5) Inspection bookings at Carro now available

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / June 16 2026 9:17 am

It’s go time. Carro’s MV15 (B5) Private Vehicle Ownership Transfer inspection service goes live today. If you’re transferring ownership of a used car, you now have an alternative to Puspakom for the mandatory inspection.

Four centres are now operational – Glenmarie, Kajang, Klang and Wangsa Melawati. In addition, four in Bayan Lepas, Melaka, Muar and Johor Bahru will be progressively activated in the coming months to lock in service standards and operational consistency before widening the footprint.

How to book an MV15/B5 inspection, and what it costs

Booking is fully digital. From today, motorists can reserve a slot online, turn up at their chosen centre, and have the statutory inspection completed on-site. Operating hours at launch are 8am-5pm (last slot at 4:30pm) for weekdays and 8am-12pm Saturday, closed on Sundays and public holidays. The physical inspection itself is expected to take roughly 20 minutes per car.

On price, there are no surprises and no premium tiers – the fee is government-controlled, so it’s identical to what you’d pay at Puspakom: RM37.80 inclusive of SST (RM30 + RM5 processing fee + RM2.80 in 8% SST on RM35). Payment is via cashless transaction.

If you have any questions, you can send Carro a Whastapp to ask for more details.

Certified inspectors, direct JPJ link

Carro says 33 of its vehicle inspectors have obtained the JPJ Vehicle Inspector Competency Certification, giving it 100% certified manpower on day one. Inspection data is captured digitally and pushed to the road transport department’s (JPJ) systems through a direct API integration – the same integration with JPJ and HeiTech Padu Berhad that, per Carro, cleared its final user acceptance testing in May 2026 before launch.

One thing to keep in mind: the inspection is the part that’s handled end-to-end at the centre. The actual transfer of ownership still has to be completed through JPJ’s platforms or branches for now. Carro says a more seamless end-to-end flow is the longer-term goal.

Open to everyone, not just Carro seller

These centres are not exclusive to cars going through Carro’s own used-car business – any member of the public needing an MV15 ownership transfer inspection can book in, in line with JPJ standards and requirements.

That naturally raises the conflict-of-interest question, given Carro is itself one of the larger players in the used-car market – a point a few readers flagged in the comments on our previous story.

Carro’s response is that it maintains a firewall between its statutory MV15 inspection service and its commercial car-trading operations, and that the digital, API-driven process leaves no room for manual grading manipulation, with inspections evaluated against automated regulatory benchmarks under the Road Transport Act 1987 and subject to JPJ oversight and audits.

Carro MV15 Inspection Centres at launch time

Carro Kajang MV15 Inspection Centre

1, Jln TTDI Grove 7/1, 43000 Kajang, Selangor, Malaysia

(Google Maps)

Carro Wangsa Melawati MV15 Inspection Centre

14 Jalan Wangsa Setia 3, Wangsa Melawati 53300 Kuala Lumpur

(Google Maps)

Carro Klang MV15 Inspection Centre

7, 11-1, Jalan Ramin 1, Bandar Botanik, 41200 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia

(Google Maps)

Carro Glenmarie MV15 Inspection Centre

Temasya Square Glenmarie, 24 Jalan Penguasa B U1/53 B Section U1, Temasya Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

(Google Maps)

What happens if your car fails

If a vehicle doesn’t meet compliance standards on the first check, the owner gets a digital report detailing exactly what needs rectifying. Once the issues are sorted, a re-inspection slot can be booked through the same online form.

For now, the scope is strictly MV15 private vehicle ownership transfers. Carro says it’s open to expanding into other mandatory inspection categories down the line – subject to demand and approvals.

The liberalisation of vehicle inspection has been a long time coming. Puspakom’s since-1994 monopoly formally ended in 2024, and Carro was among the four companies appointed by the transport ministry in July 2025 to carry out MV15 inspections.

With Carro now live, motorists in the Klang Valley finally have a genuine second option for ownership transfer checks – and more locations are on the way.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.