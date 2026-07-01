Budi95 petrol, Budi Diesel subsidy spending by Malaysia to reach RM40 billion this year – PM Anwar

The Malaysian government’s spending on petrol and diesel fuel subsidies will approach RM40 billion this year, or more than double the RM15 billion that has been allocated under Budget 2026, said prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, reported The Star.
Anwar, who is also finance minister of Malaysia, said that the government has spent nearly RM800 million a month on diesel and RON 95 petrol subsidies in January and February, and that figure rose sharply to around RM5 billion a month in March and April, the report wrote.
“If current market prices persist, the government is expected to spend close to RM40 billion to subsidise petroleum products for 2026,” Anwar said in a written parliamentary reply to Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN-Temerloh) who asked the finance ministry to state the latest allocation for petrol and diesel subsidies, reported The Star.
The increase in subsidy allocation had allowed the government to continue offering RON 95 petrol at the present subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre, said the prime minister, adding that Malaysia’s petroleum supply remains stable and sufficient, the report wrote.
Last month, the Malaysian government’s spending was projected to drop to RM2 billion and RM1.5 billion a month to subsidise RON 95 petrol and diesel respectively for a total of RM3.5 billion a month, following a slight drop in global Brent crude pricing. This followed a peak of RM7.5 billion a month in April.
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Comments
Bet the figures will inflates higher due to ringgit weakening agaisnt dollars now
Vote BN and we will go back to open subsidy for alp rakyat Malaysia without having to sell our data. Inflation will also go bavk to normal instead of today historical highs and still going up under Pakatan rule.
Kick Pakatan out and things will go back to normal.
I repeat Kick Pakatan out and things will go back to normal!
Kenapa la nak kacau sistem yang dah sedia ada? Tengok sekarang, semua benda dah jadi kucar-kacir
should reduce the sibsidy to 100 litre and use the saving to subsidise healthcare, education…or even public transport with better infra and last mile services but because of political mileage…..
hope all these moves gives u brownie points during Johor election.
sebagai rakayat kami nak semua FREE sebab kami nak beli Iphone dan makeup kereta lawa-lawa
Remove Petrol/Diesel subsidy. 0% excise and duty tax on EV (8% on sst still can apply). Make solar easier for application and installation. Make charging stations installation easier.
Can save country +40 billion in subsidy. Loss due to 0% excise and import duty to EV max only -3 billion, based on Total last year all cars excise duty and import duty.
Total save RM 37 Billion. Can build many hospitals, schools and roads.
You did’t mention how much tax collected from rakyat . So the voters could compare how little this subsidy compared to the tax money .
ok lets raise ev prices so it becomes unaffordable so that the government now have to subsidize Daihatsu and Geely.
Dear PMX, you introduced the subsidised petrol price during the Sabah elections. You introduced the diesel subsidy because of the Johor & Negri Sembilan elections. So all these are your doing so I fail to see how this is our problem. Reduce the pension of the past MPs and reduce the GLC & GLIC chairmen and claw back the funds stolen by others instead of letting them go for political reasons.