Budi95 petrol, Budi Diesel subsidy spending by Malaysia to reach RM40 billion this year – PM Anwar

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 1 2026 2:38 pm

The Malaysian government’s spending on petrol and diesel fuel subsidies will approach RM40 billion this year, or more than double the RM15 billion that has been allocated under Budget 2026, said prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, reported The Star.

Anwar, who is also finance minister of Malaysia, said that the government has spent nearly RM800 million a month on diesel and RON 95 petrol subsidies in January and February, and that figure rose sharply to around RM5 billion a month in March and April, the report wrote.

“If current market prices persist, the government is expected to spend close to RM40 billion to subsidise petroleum products for 2026,” Anwar said in a written parliamentary reply to Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN-Temerloh) who asked the finance ministry to state the latest allocation for petrol and diesel subsidies, reported The Star.

The increase in subsidy allocation had allowed the government to continue offering RON 95 petrol at the present subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre, said the prime minister, adding that Malaysia’s petroleum supply remains stable and sufficient, the report wrote.

Last month, the Malaysian government’s spending was projected to drop to RM2 billion and RM1.5 billion a month to subsidise RON 95 petrol and diesel respectively for a total of RM3.5 billion a month, following a slight drop in global Brent crude pricing. This followed a peak of RM7.5 billion a month in April.

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