Budi Diesel monthly quota should be upped from 200 to 500 litres in Sabah rural areas – Sabah backbencher

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 21 2026 10:23 am

Sabah state legislative assembly member for Kuamut, Datuk Masiung Banah, has suggested that the current 200-litre Budi Diesel monthly quota be increased to 500 litres for rural areas in the state, according to a Bernama report.

“The diesel subsidy, which has been capped at 200 litres, is not enough for my constituency. A round trip from Kuamut to Kota Kinabalu takes 6-7 hours. I don’t have the exact distance in kilometres, but what is certain is that 200 litres would already be used up on a single return journey between Kuamut and Kota Kinabalu.

“That’s just one round trip, yet we are only allocated 200 litres for an entire month,” he said yesterday during the winding-up debate of the Supplementary Supply Bill 2026 at the state assembly sitting.

While Masiung acknowledged the federal government’s challenges in restructuring fuel subsidies for the rakyat, he said the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy should take into account the different circumstances between urban and rural areas, particularly in terms of travel distance, terrain and area size.

“I appeal to the federal government; I understand that the state government has already established a monitoring committee for diesel and petrol subsidies. I urge the secretariat formed by the state government to consider this matter. I believe rural areas should have their quota increased from 200 to 500 litres,” he said. What do you think – yay or nay?

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