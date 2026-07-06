Government to monitor Budi Diesel usage based on data, feedback – finance minister II Amir Hamzah

Mick Chan

Government to monitor Budi Diesel usage based on data, feedback – finance minister II Amir Hamzah

The Malaysian government will continue to assess the implementation of the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) fuel subsidy programme based on data collected on the ground, including usage patterns and feedback from stakeholders, finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has said, reported Bernama.

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The government’s approach towards the implementation of Budi Diesel remains flexible and data-driven, and adjustments are made based on usage patterns, the minister said.

“We will always look at what the data tells us. For example, under Budi95, the original quota was 300 litres, but it was later revised to 200 litres based on usage patterns,” Amir Hamzah said.

“The adjustment was not made to cut quotas, but based on actual data. It showed that more than 94% to 95% of users (consumed less than) 300 litres, while those consistently using more than 200 litres accounted for less than 1%. The government always refines policies based on data,” he continued.

Government to monitor Budi Diesel usage based on data, feedback – finance minister II Amir Hamzah

The Budi Diesel programme has been implemented in Sabah and Sarawak for about five days, with the programme’s initial focus on ensuring system stability and access for eligible users, and all petrol stations have been operating the system without disruption so far, and users have been able to make purchases as usual, Amir Hamzah added.

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The minister said that the Malaysian government will continue to monitor implementation data while also considering feedback on specific on-ground situations, with ministries and agencies working together to ensure proper assessment and targeted intervention.

Meanwhile, any overall re-assessment of the subsidised fuel quota structure would take time as the monitoring of the fuel subsidy rollout data is ongoing, he said.

Today, the finance ministry stated that nearly 200,000 owners of diesel pick-ups and SUVs – the latter officially classified as jip by the road transport department (JPJ) – have been approved for the additional 100 litres per month quota under the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) programme.

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Budi Madani Diesel
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Comments

  1. comment avatar FrankC
    yes... implement, monitor and assess the data. watch out for leakages and study the data for trends. targete4d subsidy is only effective when there is enough data to analyse and understand where need improvement.
    goverment revenue is not unlimited. the amount available for subsidy is also not unlimited. we have during this challenging period, allocated more for fuel subsidy compared to budgeted amount. there is pro and con on the overall economic effort of the government. nevertheless, it is good governance to use data to support decision. Government decision cannot be made just to play politic sentiments. it will put country finance is greater harm. past pm have not been diligent with data to support policies... please use data diligently.
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
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