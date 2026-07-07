Gov’t to discuss alleged petrol station losses during fuel subsidy transition with oil companies – Anwar

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 7 2026 1:20 pm

It was reported back in December 2024 that some 3,500 petrol stations in Peninsular Malaysia sustained losses amounting to RM181 million when diesel was first floated in June 2024.

Now, according to Ipoh Timur MP Howard Lee Chuan How, who brought up the issue today in the Dewan Rakyat, petrol station operators are apparently incurring losses of between RM40,000 and RM50,000 as a result of the transition to the enhanced fuel subsidy mechanism, Bernama reports.

“With regard to the issue raised, I will ask the Second Finance Minister (Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan) to help obtain further details and also hold discussions with the oil companies,” answered prime minister and finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“So far, they have given their full cooperation. Otherwise, it would not have been possible for us to implement the targeted RON 95 petrol and diesel subsidies effectively. If there are any shortcomings that have been highlighted, God willing, we can discuss them and work towards a good solution,” he added.

Anwar also said that the government earlier decided not to rush the implementation of diesel subsidy reforms as the more complex situation in Sabah and Sarawak (higher diesel consumption, greater distances and fewer petrol stations than in Peninsular Malaysia) needed to be taken into consideration.

The finance ministry revealed yesterday that nearly 200,000 owners of diesel pick-up trucks and SUVs – the latter officially categorised as jip by the road transport department (JPJ) – have been approved for an additional 100-litre monthly quota. They can now buy up to 300 litres of B10/B15 diesel per month at a subsidised RM2.10 a litre.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.