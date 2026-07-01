Budi Diesel – finance ministry has approved over 30,000 applications for additional monthly fuel quota

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 1 2026 6:05 pm

The ministry of finance (MoF) has approved more than 30,000 applications to increase the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) quota from 200 litres to 300 litres a month for eligible high-volume users, reported New Straits Times.

The quota increase was introduced after considering feedback from small traders, hawkers and service providers operating in rural areas, said finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

“In the implementation of Budi Diesel, we understand that the target groups include small traders, hawkers, and those providing services to rural residents whose usage might be higher. “Therefore, we opened up avenues for them to apply for a higher quota of up to 300 litres. As of yesterday, more than 30,000 people have applied and received approval through the application provided,” Amir Hamzah said.

The Budi Diesel subsidised diesel fuel programme began today, and it is expected to benefit around 400,000 private diesel vehicle owners in Peninsular Malaysia and another 300,000 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the finance ministry has said.

This expanded significantly upon the previous Budi Diesel Individu, which involved around 180,000 recipients of monthly cash assistance in Peninsular Malaysia to cover part of the cost of purchasing diesel at market prices.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry announced last Friday (June 26) that eligible individuals may transfer their Budi Diesel quota to a family member; this is how it works. Regarding the transfer of Budi Diesel quota, more than 1,000 people have applied to transfer their quotas to immediate family members, Amir Hamzah said.

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