Budi Diesel begins – 700,000 vehicle owners expected to benefit from RM2.10 per litre subsidised diesel

In Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 1 2026 10:51 am

The implementation of the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) programme, which began today, is expected to benefit approximately 400,000 private diesel vehicle owners in Peninsular Malaysia and another 300,000 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, said the finance ministry.

This is a significant expansion of users from the previous Budi Diesel Individu, which involved approximately 180,000 recipients of monthly cash assistance in Peninsular Malaysia to cover part of the cost of purchasing diesel at market prices, it said in a statement released yesterday evening.

The ministry added that early access for eligible recipients in Peninsular Malaysia, which started on June 27, progressed smoothly, with there being no serious issues reported by subsidy recipients, with the MyKad verification system functioning well.

In terms of volume shifted since the early access began, the ministry said that as of noon yesterday (June 30), approximately 80,000 transactions had been recorded, involving the purchase of around 3.2 million litres of subsidised diesel worth almost RM7 million at the early access price of RM2.15 per litre, ahead of the transition today to the designated RM2.10 per litre price under the Budi Diesel programme.

The ministry added that eligible owners of diesel-powered pickup trucks and SUVs may apply for an additional 100 litres per month through the official Budi Madani portal, subject to the specified conditions. It said that as of 9am on June 30, more than 22,000 applications had been received through the portal for the additional monthly allocation.

As for the Budi Diesel eligibility transfer for vehicles used by immediate family members, the ministry said that nearly 1,000 transfer applications had been received by the ministry as of 9am yesterday.

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