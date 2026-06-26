Budi Diesel – Peninsular Malaysia gets early access; RM2.15 per litre from June 27 before RM2.10 on July 1

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / June 26 2026 10:22 pm

As announced earlier this week, the government is set to lower the price of subsidised diesel for Malaysians to RM2.10 per litre nationwide from July 1, 2026.

When it begins, Malaysian citizens with a valid identity card (MyKad) and driving licence (LMM) owning a privately-owned diesel vehicle with a valid road tax (LKM) will be able to access subsidised B10/B15 diesel at RM2.10 per litre under the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) scheme. As highlighted earlier, this will be available at a monthly quota of 200 litres, shared with Budi95.

While the programme officially kicks off on July 1, the finance ministry had previously indicated that there would be an “early access” period, where those in Peninsular Malaysia will pay RM2.15 per litre – the same amount as it is currently in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan – for a short window, from June 27 until July 1.

That has now been confirmed by the ministry. In a statement issued earlier tonight, it said that Budi Diesel early access will begin tomorrow, June 27, for eligible private diesel vehicle users in Peninsular Malaysia. During this early access period, subsidised diesel can be purchased at RM2.15 per litre through MyKad verification at participating petrol stations.

Take note that this is only for B10/B15 diesel, as B7 diesel will remain unsubsidised and will continue following the prevailing market rate for the fuel as it goes along, in an approach similar to that for petrol, where RON 95 is subsidised for Malaysians under Budi95, while RON 97 is unsubsidised.

For existing Budi Diesel Individual recipients, a cash assistance of RM400 was disbursed in early June 2026. The ministry said that with this early access, eligible recipients can now also purchase diesel at subsidised prices through MyKad verification. At the same time, private diesel vehicle users in Peninsular Malaysia who previously did not receive the Budi Diesel Individual cash assistance will now gain access to subsidised diesel through the scheme.

The ministry added that owners of private diesel vehicles can check their eligibility status and monthly eligibility limits through the official Budi Madani portal at www.budimadani.gov.my. Owners of eligible diesel pickup and jeep vehicles can also apply for an additional 100 litres per month through the same portal.

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