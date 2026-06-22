Budi Madani Diesel – MyKad mechanism; RM2.10 per litre from July 1; 200 litre quota shared with Budi95

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Gerard Lye / June 22 2026 7:07 pm

The ministry of finance (MoF) today held a media briefing to provide more details about the new Budi Madani Diesel scheme, which will see the price of subsidised diesel be lowered to RM2.10 per litre starting from July 1, 2026. This price will only apply to B10 or higher blends of diesel, while the B7 blend will remain unsubsidised.

Another thing to note is that while the RM2.10 per litre price starts from July 1, there will be an “early access” of sorts, where Malaysians in Peninsular Malaysia can purchase subsidised diesel at the same price as in Sabah and Sarawak at RM2.15 per litre.

This starts from June 27, so it’s a short window of RM2.15 per litre before the price goes down to the headline RM2.10 per litre. Effectively, the government is standardising the price of subsidised diesel nationwide instead of limiting it to Sabah and Sarawak, which have enjoyed RM2.15 per litre diesel for some time.

According to the ministry, the mechanism for accessing subsidised diesel is similar to that of the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme. The basic requirements for Budi95 are that you must be a Malaysian citizen with a valid identity card (MyKad) and driving licence (LMM). Foreigners will of course not get any subsidised diesel.

For Budi Madani Diesel, there is an additional requirement in that that you must personally own a diesel vehicle, meaning it is registered in your name, and it must have a valid road tax (LKM). The finance ministry added that it is pulling data from JPJ to validate this aspect, which means that if you drive a family vehicle that is not registered under your name, you won’t be able to fill up with subsidised diesel, not with your MyKad or fuel apps.

Like Budi95, apps like Setel should be updated with to reflect this new Budi Madani Diesel, which means doing an e-KYC digital identity verification process if you haven’t already

As with Budi95, there is a quota that limits how much subsidised diesel you can buy. Beyond the allotted amount, you’re paying the unsubsidised price at the time. That quota is 200 litres, which is shared with Budi95.

Put simply, you’re not being provided an additional quota of 200 litres of subsidised diesel on top of 200 litres of subsidised RON 95 petrol. It’s a collective 200 litres in total for both fuels, and it’s up to you to decide how you want to use it.

Should you require a higher quota, and you happen to use a pick-up truck or jip for work or business purposes, you can apply for an additional 100 litres per month starting from today via budidiesel.gov.my. Eligibility for the additional quota is determined on a case-to-case basis, meaning you will need a valid reason for your application to be approved.

We should point out that the aforementioned website was where Malaysians applied for the Budi Diesel Individu cash assistance, which was at RM400 at last count, but this scheme will be phased out because the ministry deemed it to be ineffective.

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