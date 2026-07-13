5,000 Budi Diesel family member transfers approved

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 13 2026 3:16 pm

The government has approved over 5,000 applications to transfer Budi Diesel eligibility to immediate family members, allowing them to buy diesel at RM2.10 a litre, Bernama reports.

“One of the complaints we received was that Budi Diesel is only available to the registered owner of a diesel vehicle. In some families, a pick-up truck is registered under the father’s name, but it is actually used by the son. We have therefore introduced a facility on the same website that allows eligible applicants to transfer their quota, for example, from a father to a son or other immediate family member,” said treasury sec-gen Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican.

He also revealed that the finance ministry has approved over 200,000 applications (over 174,000 in Peninsular Malaysia and over 22,000 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, as of July 4) from diesel pick-up truck and SUV owners to up their monthly Budi Diesel quota from 200 to 300 litres.

“The additional allocation is intended to meet the higher diesel consumption of these vehicles, particularly among traders and those living in rural and remote areas. So, owners of pick-up trucks and SUVs, especially traders and those travelling regularly from remote areas, are reminded to apply for the additional subsidy if they are eligible,” Johan said.

If you qualify for Budi Diesel, you can apply to transfer your quota only once to only one close family member. If approved, your spouse, parent, child or sibling will get whatever quota you qualify for (be it 200 or 300 litres) and you will have nothing.

This cannot be reversed, but you’ll still be able to buy up to 200 litres of Budi95 petrol a month at RM1.99 a litre. Absolutely sure you want to do it? Here’s how to apply for the family member transfer.

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