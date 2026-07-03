JPJ to open on weekends this month for Budi Diesel applications – Fri-Sat for Kelantan, T’ganu, Kedah

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 3 2026 4:02 pm

JPJ has announced that it will be operating on weekends this month to cater to those applying for the Budi Diesel subsidy programme. The extension is from July 4 to 26, and it applies to licensing counters in state JPJ HQs, JPJ branches and UTC outposts.

Weekends means Friday and Saturday in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, versus Saturday and Sunday everywhere else. Operation hours are from 8am to 5pm.

Budi Diesel, which started on July 1, is expected to benefit approximately 400,000 private diesel vehicle owners in Peninsular Malaysia and another 300,000 in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the government says. It’s a significant expansion from the previous Budi Diesel Individu, which involved around 180,000 recipients of monthly cash assistance in Peninsular Malaysia to part cover the cost of purchasing diesel at market prices. The Budi Diesel price is RM2.10 per litre.

Eligible owners of diesel-powered pickup trucks and SUVs can apply for an additional 100 litres per month through the official Budi Madani portal, subject to conditions. There’s also an eligibility transfer for vehicles used by immediate family members – here’s how it works.

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