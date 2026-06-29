Budi Diesel – over 18k applications received at portal for additional 100L diesel quota as of June 28

In Local News / by Mick Chan / June 29 2026 9:54 am

The official Budi Madani portal has received more than 18,000 applications for the additional 100 litre subsidised diesel as of 10pm on Sunday, June 28, Bernama has reported. The early implementation of Budi Diesel has proceeded smoothly without issues, said finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

From (Saturday) until now, more than 40,000 transactions have been recorded involving users benefiting from the programme,” Amir Hamzah said. The Malaysian government announced last week that the price of subsidised diesel for Malaysians will be lowered to RM2.10 per litre from July, applicable nationwide.

Applications for the additional 100 litre quota for subsidised diesel can be submitted online through the Budi Madani portal, while assistance is available at Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) offices, Urban transformation centres (UTCs), and service counters by oil companies, according to the report.

Malaysian citizens in Peninsular Malaysia gained early access to subsidised diesel from June 27, to match the RM2.15 per litre price as in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan currently, for a short period of time from June 27 until July 1.

Subsidised diesel pricing is only for the B10 and B15 blends of diesel whereas B7 diesel does not get the subsidy, and thus the latter will continue to follow the prevailing market rate, similar to the way RON 95 petrol is subsidised for Malaysians through the Budi95 subsidy scheme for RON 95 petrol, while RON 97 petrol is unsubsidised.

Meanwhile, the government has also introduced a quota transfer facility for cases where the actual user of the vehicle is not the vehicle’s registered owner, Amir Hamzah said. “For quota transfers, applications can be made through the same portal. Once approved, verification at petrol stations will be carried out using the IC number of the user linked to the quota,” he said.

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