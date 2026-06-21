In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / June 21 2026 5:15 pm

The government has announced that the price of subsidised diesel for Malaysians will be lowered to RM2.10 per litre nationwide from July.

In a statement issued earlier this evening, the finance ministry said that the move will be implemented through a uniform targeting using a MyKad-based mechanism, similar to the approach implemented by the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme.

With this, Malaysians will enjoy the same price and purchasing method nationwide, using MyKad verification, As is the case with RON 95 petrol, non-citizens and ineligible parties will have to purchase diesel at the unsubsidised price. The ministry said that this step is important to reduce leakage and smuggling of the fuel, and to ensure that government subsidies only reach Malaysians.

In line with the move, the retail price of diesel in Sabah and Sarawak, which is presently set at RM2.15 per litre, will be adjusted to the retail price in Peninsular Malaysia, with non-citizens no longer able to enjoy the subsidy. The ministry added that further details of the targeted diesel subsidy reform will be announced by finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan tomorrow, June 22.

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