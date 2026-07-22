Malaysian fuel subsidies could reach RM3.5 billion a month if crude oil remains at US$90 a barrel – DFM

Malaysian deputy finance minister Liew Chin Tong has said that the government projects to spend about RM2 billion and RM1.5 billion a month to subsidise RON 95 petrol and diesel respectively, if crude oil prices remain at around US$90 (RM368) a barrel, Bernama reports.
“The government also earns revenue from petroleum. Every US$1 (RM4) increase in the price of oil per barrel is expected to generate an additional RM300 million in government revenue,” Liew said, adding that so far, Malaysia’s fiscal position remains strong and fiscal projections are unchanged despite the increase in crude oil prices.
“In October, when prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presents the 2027 Budget, the government will announce updated fiscal projections based on the prevailing economic conditions at that time,” he said.
He was responding to Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, who asked today in the Dewan Negara if the government is confident of maintaining its fiscal deficit target should global crude oil prices exceed current projections, and what contingency plans have been made to address such a situation.
From just RM700 million in January, Malaysian fuel subsidies ballooned to RM5 billion in March before peaking at RM7.5 billion the following month, due to the rise in global oil prices brought about by the ongoing West Asian conflict.
Regarding a proposal to raise the Budi Diesel quota for Sabah and Sarawak, the deputy finance minister said the government is prepared to consider applications from specific groups. “As an example, pick-up truck owners have been granted an additional quota of 100 litres through a very simple application process. If there are specific cases that warrant consideration, the government is prepared to review them,” he said.
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Comments
another DAP kaki kelentong, why repeating and telling everything that many people know yet doesn’t care, we just care about solutions!
1MDB one-time debts of RM42 billion that has actually generated over RM51 billion in returns despite financing interests etc. = negara sudah bankrap.
RM40 billion subsidies annually, continuously being spent and raising national debt = negara maju bawah Madani
The “Vote Buying” plan seems to Backfired ?
What worry most is International financial vultures is waiting at the sideline. Any time they may attack MYR currency. With low money reserve how to defend and fight off them ?
MITI also ban foreign EV below 100k. Macam mana ni?
Biar la. Asal tak kena maki, cukup.
if majority of malaysian budi95 user consume only 90-100litre / month, perhaps it is time for adjustment. price up to 2.02 which is upward of 3 sen, means for majority of budi95 user, it is additional RM3/month… can we afford this rise ?
Penyelesaian dah ada. Tolong minta pegawai2 miti dan dato jo bn fikir lebih dalam lagi.
Selagi Hormuz tak aman, tak perlu cukai eksais dan cukai duti pada kereta EV. Sehigga Hormuz aman barulah dikenakan cukai eksais dan duti pada EV.
Sekurangnya kalau 20% population pakai EV, banyak dah kerajaan jimat dari subsidi petrol dan diesel.
Pungutan cukai duti dan eksais tahun 2025 semua kenderaan ialah 12.51 billion. (Gemini)
Peratusan jualan kereta EV dari semua kenderaan yang dijual di Malaysia pada 2025 ialah 5.15%. (Gemini)
Dari matematik mudah, kalau tahun 2026 jualan EV meningkat jadi 10% dari semua kenderaan dijual, pertambahan pungutan cukai eksais dan duti ialah sebanyak 1.251 Billion sahaja setahun.
Sedangkan subsidi bulanan petrol dan diesel ialah 3.5billion SEBULAN. kalau setahun dah jadi lebih 40billion.
40 billion subsidi (duit keluar) vs 1.25 billion kutipan cukai duti dan eksais (duit masuk).
80,000 orang tak mati kot, kalau EV tak kena cukai eksais dan duti.
dont subsidy la… always act pity.. let those people who cannot afford petrol go back to use public transport…