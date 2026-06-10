Middle East conflict pushed Malaysia’s monthly fuel subsidy bill to a peak RM7.5 bil in April – Amir Hamzah

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 10 2026 10:54 am

The surge in global oil prices brought about by the Middle East conflict pushed Malaysia’s monthly fuel subsidy bill to as high as RM7.5 billion at one point in April, said finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the subsidy bill had spiked from about RM700 million a month in January and February to RM5 billion in March, before peaking in April, although the amount has since moderated following a decline in oil prices easing the subsidy spend, as Bernama reports.

He said oil prices had declined from about US$120 per barrel from earlier to between US$90 and US$98 this month, which has helped ease pressure on subsidy spending. “Now, with prices coming down and moderating, we’re probably looking at about RM3.5 billion-RM4 billion of subsidies,” he said, adding that the government will maintain the subsidised fuel price and current 200 litre monthly quota for RON 95 under the Budi95 fuel assistance programme.

Amir Hamzah said reforms implemented over the past few years had also helped strengthen the country’s ability to withstand external shocks and manage rising subsidy costs. Without the reforms, the government would be facing subsidy costs higher than RM10 billion, he explained.

He said the government’s continued priority in the immediate term was to ensure that fuel supplies remain uninterrupted. “The economy cannot function if there’s no supply,” he said. He added that the country had thus far avoided supply disruptions partly because it is a net energy exporter, while national institutions and oil companies were able to secure supplies through their global networks.

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