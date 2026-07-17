Budi95: 200 litres enough, most use 100 a mth – Anwar

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Jonathan James Tan / July 17 2026 10:19 am

In April, the Malaysian government cut the Budi95 petrol monthly quota from 300 to 200 litres, and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has recently said that less than 1% of Budi95 users consistently consumed over 200 litres a month between October 2025 and May 2026, the Malay Mail reports.

“On average, RON 95 consumption stood at around 100 litres per month,” he said recently in a parliamentary reply to Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who asked about the rationale behind the quota reduction and whether the limit could be revised in the near future.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the quota cut was made after considering actual consumption patterns, while balancing fuel supply security with the need to maintain targeted assistance for the rakyat.

He added that the government has taken proactive and targeted measures to secure Malaysia’s fuel supply amidst the West Asian conflict. The economy ministry said earlier this month that the government will continue to ensure secure and sufficient levels of petroleum from July to December.

Could the monthly quota be revised in the future? “Any future improvements will be made prudently based on actual consumption data, energy market conditions and the country’s fiscal position to ensure subsidies continue to be distributed fairly, in a targeted manner and sustainably,” Anwar said.

The finance ministry said in June that almost 90% of drivers used under 200 litres of fuel (petrol and diesel) a month, and that the average was around 100 litres.

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