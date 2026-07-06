Singaporean fined RM20,000 for filling RON95 petrol

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 6 2026 9:40 am

A Singaporean was recently fined RM20,000, or three months’ jail in default, by the Johor Bahru Sessions Court for filling up his Singaporean-plate vehicle with Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) petrol, reports the New Straits Times.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim passed sentence after the accused, in his 50s and the driver and owner of the vehicle, pleaded guilty to the charge. The accused paid the fine on the same day.

The Singaporean was caught filling his car with Budi95 at a Johor Bahru petrol station on April 9 by domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) enforcement officers conducting Ops Tiris 4.0.

The report does not say how the Singaporean managed to unlock Budi95, but the only way to do that is by using a MyKad (Malaysian identity card) or via various apps to which a MyKad can be linked. It is already illegal to use a MyKad that is not your own, let alone having a MyKad being used by a non-citizen.

It should be clear to all by now that Budi95, which is RON 95 petrol subsidised by the government to become RM1.99 a litre, is for Malaysians driving Malaysian-registered vehicles only. Foreigners driving Malaysian-registered vehicles may buy RON 95, but without subsidy (currently at RM3.37 a litre). All foreign-registered vehicles must fill up with RON 97 petrol, even if the driver is Malaysian.

KPDN encourages the public to report any fuel misappropriation through WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, [email protected], by calling 1-800-886-800 or via the ezAdu KPDN app (download for Google Android | download for Apple iOS).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.