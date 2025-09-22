MyKad holders driving foreign registered vehicles not eligible for RM1.99 subsidised RON95 price – MKII

MyKad holders driving foreign registered vehicles not eligible for RM1.99 subsidised RON95 price – MKII

Earlier today, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sprang a surprise by announcing that subsidised RON 95 petrol – at RM1.99 per litre, six sen down from today’s pump price – will be for all Malaysian citizens with a MyKad and valid driving license from September 30.

Most were expecting targeted fuel subsidies to be channeled to lower income groups, but Budi 95 will be for all Malaysians, regardless of income. This means that the only groups that will have to pay full price for petrol – mentioned as RM2.60 per litre – are foreigners and corporations.

The ‘entry pass’ will then be the MyKad, but not everyone with an IC and lesen will be able to purchase RON 95 at RM1.99 per litre – the ongoing rule of foreign registered vehicles not allowed to pump RON 95 continues, whether or not the driver or passengers have a MyKad.

“Even if they used MyKad but their vehicles are registered in Singapore or Thailand, they still cannot use RON 95, they are only allowed to use RON97,” finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said today, reported by Malay Mail.

He reiterated that MyKad, which is also used for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) assistance programme, is the best option for Budi 95, instead of creating another system or card.

“There is no need for a new system or a new card. In fact, using MyKad will instil a sense of pride among Malaysians for their blue identity card. Now, Malaysians will learn to appreciate their MyKad and take good care of it because it has its benefits and uses,” the senator said, adding that the government will ensure that security systems are in place to protect the data in the system.

We find the 300 litres per month quota to be very generous; turns out that the government used the longest commute as measure, and comfortably topped that. Amir Hamzah said that even those who travel from Seremban to KL for work and back daily would not run out of quota. “We have studied and find that those who travel for work, such as from Seremban to Kuala Lumpur, they only use up to about 170 litres a month, so the 300 litres limit is sufficient,” Amir Hamzah said.

RON95 Fuel Subsidy

Danny Tan

Comments

  ahhookpin on Sep 22, 2025 at 4:31 pm

    “Even if they used MyKad but their vehicles are registered in Singapore or Thailand, they still cannot use RON 95, they are only allowed to use RON97,” finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan”

    how about unsubsidised RON 95 which will become available?

  ollie use brain on Sep 22, 2025 at 4:55 pm

    glad to see malaysia govt is smart enough to cater for such loopholes

  cry more plainbs on Sep 22, 2025 at 4:56 pm

    i dont get it, how will malaysia govt know that i own a vehicle in thailand or singapore or brunei? is PH now in cahoots with sultan bolkniah hassan, PAP , and thaksin shinawatra?

  Perantau dikasihani on Sep 22, 2025 at 5:19 pm

    Musim raya atau cuti, 300L/month won’t be enough if were one of perantau.

  B20 on Sep 22, 2025 at 6:29 pm

    Harap disel guna cara yang sama

